Economy

Gov. Kasich's Three Budget Plans All Have One Thing in Common

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published November 1, 2016 at 10:39 PM EDT
John Kasich announcing he's running for president
C-SPAN

Ohio agencies are already looking past this election to the upcoming state budget process. The governor’s office is working up his final two-year spending plan that he’ll introduce in January.

Each of Gov. John Kasich’s three budgets has included tax cuts. Republicans will still be in charge in the legislature after this fall’s vote, so Office of Budget and Management Director Tim Keen says Kasich will likely propose more tax cuts.

“We have had success in moving tax cuts through the General Assembly several times, and I would expect that the governor will have a tax-reform proposal that will include personal income tax cuts in the budget you see in January.”

But Keen says the first quarter of the year fiscal year that began in June has been down in terms of tax revenue projections versus actual money brought in, so agencies have been asked what they would do in the event of spending cuts.

Tags

EconomyJohn KasichTim Keenohio office of budget and management
