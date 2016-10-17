Northeast Ohio Hospitals ContinueTheir Economic Boost

Northeast Ohio’s hospitals continue to boost the area’s economy with both direct and indirect employment. That’s according to the most recent numbers from the Center for Health Affairs, a support group representing 40 of the region’s hospitals.

The Center for Health Affairs study shows the hospitals generated about $11.5 billion for the Northeast Ohio economy in 2015. That’s up by an estimated $1.5 billion since 2010. Center for Health Affairs Vice President Deanna Moore, says the new figure also shows that besides the direct employment of more than 80,000 people the hospitals generate many other jobs.

“Because of the hospitals, there’s another 81,000 jobs in what we call secondary impact. So altogether, all of those types of employment yield almost 168,000 jobs in Northeast Ohio.”

Moore says last year hospital construction projects accounted for about 4,300 jobs and $7 billion in salaries and benefits. She says another important figure is that nearly 17 percent of the patients treated at the hospital are from outside the region, bringing new money to Northeast Ohio.