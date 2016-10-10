New Direct Business Flight From Cleveland to New York Coming

A planned expansion of service at Cleveland Burke Lakefront Airport will give business travelers a more efficient way to get to the New York City area. Ultimate Air Shuttle has announced it will include direct flights to that destination sometime early next year.

Ultimate Air flies to and from smaller regional airports like Burke, making the trips more efficient. Fred Szabo is interim director of Cleveland Hopkins Airport which operates Burke. He says the service is also more convenient because, for one thing, there are not long lines for TSA security checks.

“There is an FAA screening process that you can do at the gate but it’s much quicker to get through at Burke. We have parking adjacent to the terminal, you can arrive as early as 30 minutes before your flight and still get onboard.”

The new Ultimate Air flight to the New York market will connect with a smaller airport in Morristown, New Jersey rather than the area’s three major airports. Ultimate Air has been flying between Burke Lakefront and Cincinnati for about a year, and it operates out of the Cincinnati area, also flying to New York, Chicago and Charlotte. Airline officials say they hope to include flights from Burke to Chicago sometime later next year.