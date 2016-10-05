© 2020 WKSU
Economy

State Auditor: Nearly Half of State Fiscal Officers are Unaware of Anti-Fraud Services

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published October 5, 2016 at 10:52 PM EDT
Photo of Dave Yost
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Nearly half of Ohio’s local fiscal officers say they are unaware of anti-fraud services that are available to protect their bank accounts.

Auditor Dave Yost says he surveyed 784 local officials last month about their use of fraud protection services at the banks they use.  He says 49 percent said they are unfamiliar with those services, and 65 percent said they have no anti-fraud services on their accounts or are unsure if they do.

Yost says those services are cheap compared to the protection they offer – which can catch fraud that the bank might otherwise miss.

“I don’t think any of the services would be something I would consider expensive considering the potential losses.”

In June, a fiscal officer in Liberty Township in Delaware County found a forged check for $134,000 cashed by a bank the township doesn’t use. The funds were returned, and the trustees added anti-fraud protection to the township’s bank account – at a cost of $65 a month.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
