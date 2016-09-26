International Economic Development Council Convention Brings Business Leaders to Cleveland

The International Economic Development Council is holding its annual convention in Cleveland this year, bringing together thousands of business leaders from around the globe.

The development council is a non-profit, non-partisan group whose members work for governments, the private sector and universities. This year’s conference will feature about 250 speakers on topics including how to “up-skill” workers, re-purposing space for retail and attracting talent from the LGBT community.

Joe Marinucci is President of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, and he chaired the host committee for the conference. He says attendees will be able to see some of the initiatives this area has taken on in recent years.

“For example, University Circle. The Evergreen Initiatives of the Cleveland Foundation. Some of the neighborhood-based activities that have gone on here.”

Marinucci also says it’s a chance to both show-off, as well as learn, for Northeast Ohio.

“How communities are marketing themselves across the country, I think, is really going to be one of the key educational things that we’ll see across the board. A great opportunity to both share and learn in terms of what our colleagues are doing.”

This year’s speakers will include Sen. Sherrod Brown and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, and attendees will visit events the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland Clinic and Playhouse Square.