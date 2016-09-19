Northeast Ohio Manufacturers are Looking for Millennials

A new study of Northeast Ohio’s manufacturing sector shows the most common concern of company owners is where they can find skilled workers, especially Millennials.

Ethan Karp is president and CEO of the Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, or MAGNET, the group that conducted the study. He says to recruit and retain Millennials, companies must consider adjusting work hours, break schedules, and possibly allowing amenities like music on the factory floor among other things. And, they must get their recruitment pitches out to high schools and community colleges. Karp says there are plenty of employment opportunities.

“Good paying middle skills jobs, C-and-C operators, welders, things like this. And at any given time in Northeast Ohio there will be 3,000 or more jobs open right now.”

Karp says even if the manufacturing sector doesn’t grow over the next few years, more Northeast Ohio manufacturing jobs will open up as about 50,000 workers retire.