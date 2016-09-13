U.S. Issues Another Anti-Dumping Steel Decision

Credit Tim RUdell / WKSU / WKSU 13th District Congressman Tim Ryan

For the third time in recent months the U.S. has won an International Trade Commission anti-dumping case against foreign steel makers.

Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan of Warren applauded the move as a positive step in what he called the fight to ‘unstack’ the deck of unfair trade practices by countries that subsidize their steel companies.

Republican Senator Rob Portman pointed out that this ruling is especially significant because it involves a new and broader range of countries

Credit KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU / WKSU U.S. Senator Rob Portman

“This one was as to hot-rolled steel coming into the United States from Australia, Brazil, Japan, the Netherlands, Turkey, and the U.K. Previously it has been with regard to China, and Japan. So, we’re going to get an anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders. This relief comes, by the way, after we’ve lost almost 15-hundred steel workers in Ohio alone, who have been laid off in the last year.”

The duties can be up to 265 percent on the affected foreign steel products.