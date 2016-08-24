© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Democrats Applaud Cleveland's Decision to Fight a Ban On Local Hiring Rules

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 24, 2016 at 5:56 PM EDT
photo of Alicia Reece
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Lawmakers who failed to stop a bill banning communities from creating local hiring quotas are pleased the city of Cleveland is taking the issue to court. 

Since it was proposed, Democrats such as Rep. Alicia Reece of Cincinnati have battled a law that prohibited cities from requiring a percentage of workers on public construction projects to be local residents.

“It’s unfortunate that the General Assembly would pass a law that would essentially make it illegal for local people who pay the taxes from being able to participate in the jobs,” she said.

She’s pleased the city of Cleveland has filed suit to block the law, which she says negates communities’ home-rule powers.

The law's backers  -- primarily Republicans -- said it was needed because hiring bans increase costs, disrupt collective bargaining agreements and keep qualified non-residents from getting work.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
