Democrats Applaud Cleveland's Decision to Fight a Ban On Local Hiring Rules

Lawmakers who failed to stop a bill banning communities from creating local hiring quotas are pleased the city of Cleveland is taking the issue to court.

Since it was proposed, Democrats such as Rep. Alicia Reece of Cincinnati have battled a law that prohibited cities from requiring a percentage of workers on public construction projects to be local residents.

“It’s unfortunate that the General Assembly would pass a law that would essentially make it illegal for local people who pay the taxes from being able to participate in the jobs,” she said.

She’s pleased the city of Cleveland has filed suit to block the law, which she says negates communities’ home-rule powers.

The law's backers -- primarily Republicans -- said it was needed because hiring bans increase costs, disrupt collective bargaining agreements and keep qualified non-residents from getting work.