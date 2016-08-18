Northeast Ohio's New Regional Air Service Comes to an Abrupt End

A month ago, Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport saw daily passenger service return for the first time in nearly two decades. ADI, a specialty airline, had gotten approval to fly to Chicago’s O’Hare International.

But today, the regional airport owner, the Western Reserve Port Authority, which had been subsidizing a trial period for the daily service, decided it could no longer do so.

Credit Western Reserve Port Authority / Western Reserve Port Authority John Moltinero

John Moltinero is executive director of the authority.

“We all put our best foot forward, and it simply didn’t work out the way would like it to have worked out. Connectivity to sites and destinations past Chicago became the problem. The ridership wasn’t there. It wasn’t going back and forth to Chicago; that worked out fine. It was going past Chicago.”

Moltinero says the Port Authority still believes the airport can sustain daily service and will keep searching for an approach that works.