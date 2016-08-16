Ohio House Creates a Committee to Deliberate Plans for Jobless Benefits

A group of state lawmakers will be studying jobless benefits to come up with ideas for their colleagues to consider when they come back to work after the November election.

Ohio has paid back the $1.4 billion it borrowed from the federal government during the recession when the fund that paid benefits to jobless workers went broke. But Republican Rep. Kirk Schuring of Stark County says the crisis isn’t over.

“When you’re in a situation like this, it begs the question: What must we do to reform our system?”

Schuring says the six-member committee he’ll help lead will work on an overhaul, building on a controversial bill proposed last year. That measure, which included tax cuts for employers and fewer benefits for workers, was put on hold after opponents blasted it as unfair.