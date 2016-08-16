© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Ohio House Creates a Committee to Deliberate Plans for Jobless Benefits

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 16, 2016 at 12:55 AM EDT
photo of Kirk Schuring
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

A group of state lawmakers will be studying jobless benefits to come up with ideas for their colleagues to consider when they come back to work after the November election. 

Ohio has paid back the $1.4 billion it borrowed from the federal government during the recession when the fund that paid benefits to jobless workers went broke. But Republican Rep. Kirk Schuring of Stark County says the crisis isn’t over.

“When you’re in a situation like this, it begs the question: What must we do to reform our system?”

Schuring says the six-member committee he’ll help lead will work on an overhaul, building on a controversial bill proposed last year. That measure, which included tax cuts for employers and fewer benefits for workers, was put on hold after opponents blasted it as unfair.

