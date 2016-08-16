© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Ohio-Based Scott's Buys a Company That Makes Hydroponics and Other Marijuana -Growing Equipment

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 16, 2016 at 6:54 PM EDT
photo of Marijuana
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

An Ohio based lawn care company that makes products to kill weeds has made an unusual purchase.

Marysville based Scotts Miracle Gro makes products to kill weeds. But recently, a subsidiary of Scotts purchased a Dutch company that makes products which are commonly used to grow marijuana.

Earlier this month, it spent $136 million for a company that makes hydroponic products, including grow lights, which are often used to raise vegetables and plants, including marijuana, indoors.

A spokeswoman for Scotts said no one was available for an interview on the acquisition, which comes as states continue to legalize marijuana for personal or medicinal use.

Ohio’s new medical marijuana program will be put in place next month.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.
