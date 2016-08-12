St. Lawrence Seaway Traffic Slower So Far This Season

The first half of this year’s shipping season has been slower on the St. Lawrence Seaway compared to the same period last year. Seaway officials say the overall amount of cargo has dropped 11 percent, led by iron ore and coal. And as WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier reports, the Port of Cleveland has seen some of this downturn.

Overall, the Port of Cleveland says it has had a steady monthly uptick in tonnage this season after a slow start. Imported steel and growth in container shipments on the twice-monthly “Cleveland-Europe Express” have led the way. But port official Jade Davis says a drop in natural gas drilling has led to a decrease in steel pipe coming into Cleveland this season. He says most Great Lakes ports should see more overall activity through the St. Lawrence Seaway in the second half of this season.

“So as we go into the fall we know we’re going to see some ramp-ups as people anticipate Seaway closure in December. So we anticipate having some pickup.”

The Port of Cleveland recently completed construction of more warehouse space in anticipation of increased business.