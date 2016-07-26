Akron-Canton Airport Adds New Discount Carrier

Akron-Canton Regional Airport is getting another national airline. Starting in November, Spirit Airlines will offer daily non-stop service to four locations in Florida, and in 2017 the low cost air-carrier will add seasonal service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Spirit vice president

Mark Kopczak was at Akron-Canton Tuesday to make the announcement.

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU / WKSU Mark Kopczak VP, Spirit Airlines (L) with Richard McQueen, President of Akron-Canton Airport

“Last year we started bringing non-stop service and low fares to this region through our service up at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport," says Kopczak.

"But," he says, "we’ve also seen air services choices have dwindled while fares here are rising. And we see the opportunity to improve our service in northeast Ohio by complementing our existing service in Cleveland with new flights here at the Akron-Canton airport.”

10 years in the making

Kopczak says Spirit has been considering Akron-Canton Airport as a possible operating location for a decade. But he says, this year economic and other factors aligned to move the decision forward.