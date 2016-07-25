New Data Shows Ohio is Behind on Job Growth and Employment Since 2008 Recession

New data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services shows that Ohio is behind the national average for job growth since the 2008 recession.

The report shows that Ohio’s job growth is at 1.4 percent - that means adding only 77,400 jobs since the recession.

This number is well below the national average of 4.2 percent.

Policy Matters Ohio researcher, Hannah Halbert says the report also reflects on Ohio’s employment and unemployment rates.

“The number of people that were working or actively seeking work, decreased last month by about 16,000. The number employed fell a little bit, unemployment also fell a little bit. So since the start of the 2007 recession, our labor force is down by about 160,000 Ohioans.”

Halbert says the decrease in public sector jobs and spending is a contributing factor to the lack of growth.

She says one of the best ways to fix these numbers is investing in higher education.