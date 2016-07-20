Some Restaurants Doing Better Than Others During the RNC

Cashing in on business from the Republican National Convention in Cleveland is, in many cases, all about where the miles of security barriers stand. WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier reports on how some downtown restaurants are faring.

Most restaurants on busy, wide-open East 4th Street, where the major television news networks have set-up, are booked solid with private parties and walk-in customers. But less than a block away, general manager of soul food fusion restaurant Stonetown, Akin Alafin says they just reopened last Friday after remodeling for the RNC. And, business has been…

Credit KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU / WKSU RNC security barriers on Prospect Ave. have hurt some restaurant's business according to managers.

“It’s been horrible. We came very prepared for the overwhelming crowds, and we see other restaurants in the area have been getting those crowds. But I guess our location, Homeland Security and the Secret Service didn’t consider our business when they put their plans together. We have barricades in front of our restaurant that aren’t welcoming to pedestrians at all.”

Other restaurants behind these Prospect Avenue barriers report disappointing business as well. An estimated 50,000 people are in town for the RNC.