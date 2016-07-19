© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Hotel Industry Spokesman says RNC Remains Heavily Booked

Published July 19, 2016 at 7:57 PM EDT
RNC Cleveland
WKSU
RNC Cleveland

For months ahead of the RNC, hotels were booked as far as sixty miles out from Cleveland. Then, with Donald Trump becoming the presumptive nominee, some Republicans who don’t support him opted not to attend.

Joe Savarise
Credit Ohio Hotel & Lodging Association
/
Ohio Hotel & Lodging Association
Joe Savarise

No-shows

Joe Savarise of the Ohio Hotel & Lodgings Association says there have been cancelled reservations; but there’ve been replacements too.

Changes

He says hotel managers are telling him the need for rooms the week before the convention for people ramping up for it was greater than forecast.  And then some media organization sent more staff than originally planned. “We have people staying as far west as Sandusky.  We have hotels filled down in the Akron-Canton area.  And we know that from a travel economy perspective, we’re going to see the results that we anticipated all along for the local communities and for the state in terms of the business that this travel brings in.”

When it’s over

Savarise says final numbers on how many people stayed in hotels, and where, won’t be in until late next week.

Tags

EconomyRNCHotelsTravel and RNCGateway Airportselection 2016
Related Content