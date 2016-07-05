Economic Development Groups See a 3-D Future for Northeast Ohio

Four northeast Ohio economic development groups are working together on an additive manufacturing “map” for the region.

Credit commerce.gov / commerce.gov BARB EWING, C.O.O. YOUNGSTOWN BUSINESS INCUBATOR

Barb Ewing of the Youngstown Business Incubator sees northeast Ohio as a world leader in Additive manufacturing—utilizing fast-evolving technologies like 3-D printing, adaptive coatings nd super-precision tool making.

She says the incubator, America Makes, Team NEO, and Magnet, are cataloging the region’s capabilities. And she says, it is significant that when asked to sum up the business of the area, a great many people say, 'We still make stuff.'

“One of the assets we talk about is the depth of the industrial base here that’s in a position to use the technology and the customer-base that’s here to take advantage of it. So, yes. We still make stuff. And that is an important part of the work of this study.”

The additive manufacturing map is expected to be done later this month.