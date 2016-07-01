© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Republicans Reinstroduce a Bill to Make Ohio "Right to Work"

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published July 1, 2016 at 5:40 PM EDT
Photo of Rep. John Becker
OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Once again, a bill that would allow Ohioans to opt out of union representation for public sector jobs has been introduced at the Ohio Statehouse. 

Republican Rep. John Becker says unions wouldn’t have to represent government workers under his plan.

“The major provision, of course, is just an opt-out for public sector employees that they don’t have to join a union if they don’t want to and would not have to pay any type of dues.”

But Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper says this is a sneak attack on Ohio’s working families for the upcoming lame duck session after this fall’s election.

“The data is very clear. In states that have enacted laws like this, workers are paid less and employment numbers are actually worse.”

So-called "right to work" bills have been proposed in the last three sessions of the General Assembly, though Gov. John Kasich has repeatedly claimed it’s not on his agenda. But Becker says his constituents want it and he wants his bill to be available, should his fellow lawmakers change their minds.

Tags

EconomyRep. John BeckerDavid Pepperright to workunion representation
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content