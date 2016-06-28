Rob Portman Says New Laws Led to Anti-Dumping Rulings

Three anti-dumping cases against foreign steel makers have come to a head before the United States International Trade Commission in the last seven days; with rulings already rendered in two.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman of Ohio says the flurry of action marks a new approach on the part of the U.S. to defending its industries against unfair trade practices.

And, he says, that’s due to passage of a pair of bills that frees the trade agency and the Commerce Department to move faster and more aggressively.

“We changed the law, through this legislation that I wrote with Sherrod Brown called Level the Playing Field Act. And the other bill is to keep countries from going around our duties that we put in place, like this duty, and sell their products to another country just to have it be a pass through to us. We know this is happening. So the Enforce Act was also necessary.”

China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan and Italy have been named in the recent anti-dumping actions.