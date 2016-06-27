© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Cleveland Celebrates the First of Many Improvements at Hopkins Airport

Published June 27, 2016 at 6:04 PM EDT
Renovated Hopkins Airport exterior
KEVIN NIEDERMIER
/
WKSU

City officials highlighted the first round of renovations at Cleveland Hopkins Airport today. They showcased the more than $22 million in exterior and interior upgrades that started early last year.

Interim Airport Director Fred Szabo says these renovations will enhance Hopkins' passenger experience and improve efficiency.

Fred Szabo
Credit KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU
/
WKSU
Hopkins Interim Director Fred Szabo talks about the improvements

“Today we celebrate the conclusion of the terminal façade and the parking canopy project, the initial phase of the airport’s signage program, and the completion of the Signature Corporate Aviation terminal at Burke Airport.

"But this isn’t the end of the airport improvements. We are currently commencing a project to institute an airport-wide inline baggage-handling system.”

The baggage upgrade should be finished by the end of next year.

Following next month’s Republican National Convention, renovations will begin on the airport’s concourse. City officials say the improvements will boost Hopkins competitiveness.

photo of Hopkins ticketing area
Credit KEVIN NIEDERMIER / WKSU
/
WKSU
Hopkins ticketing area has been modernized.

Tags

EconomyCleveland Hopkins International AirportFred SzaboBurke Lakefront Airport
Related Content