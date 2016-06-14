© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Gov. Kasich Remains Undecided on Signing a Bill Requiring Voters to Post Bonds

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published June 14, 2016 at 10:27 PM EDT
Gov. John Kasich has not yet signed thebill  that would require the posting of a cash bond by those asking for court orders to keep polls open late. 

Kasich says he doesn’t want a situation where judges order polls to be open late based on something that’s on social media. But when it comes to requiring voters to post a bond to pay pollworker overtime costs before a judge could order polls to stay open late, Kasich says he’s not sure that’s necessary.

“The judges today already have the authority to say that you have to post a bond, but I don’t know if they know about it or have ever done it. So so is it unreasonable -- because it’s in the law now -- is it unreasonable to draw their attention to it now? You know I’m looking at it and I’m sort of undecided and I want to think about it a little bit longer.”

Kasich says if there’s a legitimate reason to keep polls open, he thinks voters should have that opportunity. He says he wishes lawmakers had consulted his office earlier in the process of drafting this bill.

