Summit and Cuyahoga Bars Hope to Stay Open Later During the Republican National Convention

While bars and restaurants in Cuyahoga County are awaiting word on whether they’ve been approved for extended drinking hours during the Republican National Convention, Summit County has already gotten its RNC liquor waivers.

The Major Event Waivers allow serving of alcohol until 4 a.m. State officials approved about 20 businesses in Summit County, including all six locations of Brubaker’s Pub. The chain’s V.P. of Operations Pam Mihalik says they have some special plans for the conventioneers.

“We are planning on doing some drink specials, maybe a shot that’s called ‘The Hillary.’ And probably something called ‘The Trump,’ along those lines. We’re just very excited, and we’re hoping that we get other patrons as well, not just from the RNC."

She says it will be up to customers to decide if "The Trump" or "The Hillary" is stronger.

Officials in Cuyahoga County say the state is reviewing the list of 245 businesses that applied for Major Event Waivers for the convention. The list of approved Cuyahoga businesses is expected this week.