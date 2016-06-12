© 2020 WKSU
Economy
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Summit and Cuyahoga Bars Hope to Stay Open Later During the Republican National Convention

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published June 12, 2016 at 9:25 PM EDT
photo of Montrose Brubaker's
BRUBAKER'S

While bars and restaurants in Cuyahoga County are awaiting word on whether they’ve been approved for extended drinking hours during the Republican National Convention, Summit County has already gotten its RNC liquor waivers.

The Major Event Waivers allow serving of alcohol until 4 a.m.  State officials approved about 20 businesses in Summit County, including all six locations of Brubaker’s Pub. The chain’s V.P. of Operations Pam Mihalik says they have some special plans for the conventioneers.

“We are planning on doing some drink specials, maybe a shot that’s called ‘The Hillary.’ And probably something called ‘The Trump,’ along those lines.  We’re just very excited, and we’re hoping that we get other patrons as well, not just from the RNC."

She says it will be up to customers to decide if "The Trump" or "The Hillary" is stronger.

Officials in Cuyahoga County say the state is reviewing the list of 245 businesses that applied for Major Event Waivers for the convention.  The list of approved Cuyahoga businesses is expected this week.

Economyelection 2016Major Event WaiversRepublican National Convention
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
