Economy

Akron-Canton Airport Nears Completion of 10-Year Plan

Published June 2, 2016 at 5:41 PM EDT
Ticket Wing Facade, Canto-Akron Airport
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU
New Ticket Wing Facade, Canto-Akron Airport

Akron-Canton Airport has opened one of the final components of its 10-year master plan,  and it’s a big upgrade for travelers.

Kristi VanAuken
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU
/
WKSU
Kristi VanAuken talks about new ticket wing at CAK

It’s an expanded ticketing area to go with a revamping of the ground-transportation infrastructure.

Airport Senior Vice President Kristi VanAuken, looking out through the glass façade of the new “ticket wing,” says these are among the last projects in Akron-Canton's $110 million capital improvements plan, "$2.7 million out here and another $12 million out there. We opened up the commercial lane. That gets a lot of traffic off the front of the building so that customers can drop off and pick up.  And then we put taxis, and limos, and hotel shuttles, all of that now runs in the commercial lane, which is the far lane.”

She says the projects are aimed at making it as easy as possible for travelers to get to and from flights.

