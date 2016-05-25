Design Set For Hall of Fame Village Hotel-Conference Center

Work on another part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village in Canton is about to get underway. The design of the four-star hotel and conference center was made public today, along with the announcement that construction will start in September.

Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU / WKSU Pro Football Hall of Fame VIce President of Communications Pete Fierle says the project could be ready for the NFL's centennial.

The 243-room hotel, with a ballroom that can accommodate 600, is expected to be ready in May of 2018. And, other parts of the half-a-billion dollar “village” project are moving forward simultaneously and rapidly. Hall of Fame Chief of Staff Pete Fierle explains why.

"There’s a great opportunity for Hall of Fame Village to be completed by 2018 and 2019. So we can be ready for the NFL to celebrate its 100th season in 2019, and then it’s actual centennial on September 17th, 2020."

Fierle says that date will see “the greatest celebration in NFL history”…and it will be in Canton." Where, he says, the league is also considering holding the NFL Draft.