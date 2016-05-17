© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Critics Target Ohio's Film Tax Credit Expansion

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published May 17, 2016 at 8:50 PM EDT
Policy Matters Ohio logo
POLICY MATTERS OHIO

State lawmakers are looking over a bill that would more than triple the tax credits offered to movie makers who film in Ohio. But critics on the left and the right are saying the program should be cut.

The bill would offer those who make movies in Ohio up to $75 million in transferable tax credits – up from $20 million now. A study from Cleveland State last year said there’s $2 in economic activity for every dollar spent in movie tax credits.

But Wendy Patton with the progressive-leaning think tank Policy Matters Ohio disputes that study, and says the film tax credits are sold off to investors at a discount, so they’re a bad deal for the state.

“The leakiness of this financial mechanism is unparalleled and a waste of taxpayer money.”

Conservative groups have raised similar concerns. Patton suggests a grant program instead, which she says would be more transparent and easier to understand.

Tags

EconomyOhio Film tax CreditPolicy Matters Ohio
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content