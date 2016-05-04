Small Northeast Ohio Company Gets Big Business

A fledging eco-tech company in eastern Stark County may be getting some big national business. WKSU’s Tim Rudell reports on the unlikely emergence of Alliance-based Wind Turbines of Ohio.

“Green Lab,” is a technology for integrating control of the utilities of institutional buildings, including incorporating renewable energy from on-site wind and solar generators

German tech giant Siemens developed it; and just picked Wind Turbines of Ohio to install the energy gear in the U.S. Greg Courtney, who started Wind Turbines 10 years ago to, says the first installation is next month in Virginia.

“They’re going to market this prototype across the country. And they’re planning on us installing their green lab. So that could be a huge growth thing for Wind Turbines of Ohio, where -- I told my project manager, Sam -- you may have to hire on a couple of more crews.”

Courtney, who says he spends less than $5,000 year on advertising, credits industry word of mouth for the Siemens deal.