© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Expo Opens Doors to State Jobs to Minority-Owned Businesses

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published April 19, 2016 at 1:25 PM EDT

About 300 representatives of businesses owned by minorities, women and the disabled, as well as those located in economically depressed areas will be in Columbus today to try to connect with state officials. Those officials represent agencies that are required to set aside 15% of their budgets to work with businesses in those categories. Gregory Williams is the state equal employment opportunity coordinator with the Ohio Department of Administrative Services, and he says it’s often difficult for business owners to let state officials know they’re out there.

“The other challenge we think is part and parcel with that is dispelling the misconception that these programs are somehow handouts or giving an undue preference to business owners. But rather, it’s really just an opportunity for them to get that first shot.”

The Ohio Business Expo runs all day at the Ohio History Center in Columbus.

Tags

EconomyOhio Business ExpoOhio Department of Administrative ServicesGregory Williams
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler