A New Downtown Space Opens Up to Akron Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs in Akron now have a new space downtown from which to launch a new business.

The Akron-Summit County Public Library is now home to the Microbusiness Center, a shared work space that can be used for free and includes office equipment and Wi-Fi.

Funded by a $190,000 Knight Foundation grant, the center is in the first-floor space in the Main Library previously used by the Library Shop, which has moved to the second floor.

Officials say the Microbusiness Center is ideally located to allow entrepreneurs quick access to patent librarians, as well as the Coffee Pot Cafe next door.

The first floor will soon also house a maker space with a 3-D printer, laser engraver and equipment for making buttons and banners. There are also plans to include to include audio and digital media equipment as well as access to a green-screen for video production.

The Microbusiness Center is open during library hours, and a Business Start-Up Series begins May 2. For more information, contact Linda Hale at 330-802-0839 or lhale@akronlibrary.org.