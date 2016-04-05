Disaster Planning Takes a High Tech Twist in Youngstown Seminar

When a business is hit by disaster—whether natural, like a storm, or man-made, like a cyber-attack—its survival can depend on how well it retrieves lost financial data and restores vital communications. And, there is now a program in the Youngstown area to help plan for such recovery.

Credit LinkedIN / LinkedIN Melissa Ames, VP of Services -- Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull Counties Better Business Bureau

The Better Business Bureau of Mahoning Valley, and a Warren-based tech support company called Micro-Doctor are teaming up for a seminar on how to protect and restore vital business information.

Melissa Ames is the BBB’s Vice President of Services. She says the more that technology is integrated into business, the greater to the need to plan against what could go wrong.

“We are so reliant upon our devices," says Ames, "and this is planning for a disaster within our office."

"Maybe somebody accidently downloaded a virus to their work computer and it takes out your entire network. You have to be aware of what can happen; and plan for when something like this does happen.”

The seminar is April 12th in Youngstown and more information is available on the Mahoning Valley Better Business Bureaus website.