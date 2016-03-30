Renovations at Cleveland Hopkins Shut Down a Security Checkpoint

Renovations at Cleveland Hopkins airport continue with the closure of a security checkpoint. But a top city official says construction should wrap up by the end of May, more than a month before the Republican National Convention.

Next Tuesday, the airport will close screening checkpoint B. It’s currently slated for TSA pre-check passengers. They’ll now be re-routed to the other two screening areas.

Interim Director of Port Control Fred Szabo said Hopkins will expand the number of security lanes at the other two checkpoints to accommodate more people.

He said renovations will be finished in about two months.

“This is the last portion; it’ll be done end of May,” Szabo said. “If we can accelerate that we will. Not only this program, but the parking canopy program will be finished at that time. And there’s a new airport signage program, and the first phase will be completed at that time as well.”

Hopkins began the$35 million in airport renovations last year. They’re expected to revamp the ticketing area, parking lots and the pickup and drop-off spaces outside.

Separately, the airport is overhauling is baggage-handling system, but that $27 million project will continue through next year.