Ohio's New Tourism Campaign Focuses on Ohioans and Their Neighbors

There’s a new multi-million dollar marketing campaign meant to increase tourism in the Buckeye State.

“Find It Here."

That’s the new campaign slogan TourismOhio will be using to try to convince people to visit the state’s parks and lakes, historic monuments, landmarks and cities. Marie Cusick, chief of TourismOhio, says money from the state’s sales tax is being used to develop and market the state to Ohioans and to people in neighboring states.

“We are going to spend between $6 million and $8 million during calendar [year] '16 promoting Ohio as a destination. And our investment in being able to pull that off is about $2 million with partners over the course of about two years to help create the work.”

Cusick says those partners include other state agencies. She says the slogan is meant to touch emotions of people so they will visit those attractions that make them happy and build up the state’s $40 billion tourism industry