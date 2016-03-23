© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Ohio's New Tourism Campaign Focuses on Ohioans and Their Neighbors

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published March 23, 2016 at 7:25 PM EDT
TourismOhio logo
TOURISMOHIO

 There’s a new multi-million dollar marketing campaign meant to increase tourism in the Buckeye State. 

“Find It Here."

That’s the new campaign slogan TourismOhio will be using to try to convince people to visit the state’s parks and lakes, historic monuments, landmarks and cities. Marie Cusick, chief of TourismOhio, says money from the state’s sales tax is being used to develop and market the state to Ohioans and to people in neighboring states.

“We are going to spend between $6 million and $8 million during calendar [year] '16 promoting Ohio as a destination. And our investment in being able to pull that off is about $2 million with partners over the course of about two years to help create the work.”

Cusick says those partners include other state agencies. She says the slogan is meant to touch emotions of people so they will visit those attractions that make them happy and build up the state’s $40 billion tourism industry

Tags

EconomyTourismOhio
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles