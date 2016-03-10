Huntington Bank Announces it is Closing 107 FirstMerit, Huntington Branch Locations

Huntington Bank announced today that it will close a combined 107 Huntington and FirstMerit locations. About 20 of those are in the greater Akron area.

The announcement comes as Huntington officially files its FirstMerit merger plans with the federal government.

Huntington spokesman Brent Wilder says customers can expect closures at the beginning of next year.

“We can’t actually do anything until the completion of the merger, which is expected in the third quarter of this year. [We’ll] then follow the traditional process of notifying customers of the planned action at their individual branch.

Wilder says the closures are based on factors like proximity to other branches, property conditions and customer foot traffic. You can find a full list of area closures by clicking here.