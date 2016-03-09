Looking For Business In Post-Embargo Cuba

A delegation from northeast Ohio is back from a visit to Cuba. And the members say it was a worthwhile trip.

They didn’t bring back any deals, but the small group, which included business and government leaders from the Mahoning Valley and international business consultants from Columbus, believes it met the right people and got what it needed for the future.

Sarah Boyarko, is Senior Vice President of Economic Development for the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Everything was pretty high level and very introductory. So we got a really good understanding of the rules and regulations of doing business in Cuba, in addition to the workforce and cultural differences from the U.S. “

Boyarko says the next steps will involve following up with the newly established contacts in Cuba on specific development opportunities and ideas