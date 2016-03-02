West Side Market to Open on Sundays for the First Time in History

Cleveland’s West Side Market will now be open on Sundays for the first time in its more than 100 year history. Starting in April the historic city-owned market will be in business from noon to 6:00. City officials say the move will make it more competitive and allow it to reach a broader clientele. But some vendors have mixed feelings about the change.

For years the West Side Market has only been open on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Now, vendors will have the option of opening Sunday and closing on Monday. Cleveland officials say about 100 of the 160 vendors favor the change. Rick Calabrese runs the produce stand that’s been in his family here for more than a century. He says he understands the reasons for the Sunday hours, and reluctantly, he’ll be open, but he says noon to six leaves less time for family.

“Friday and Saturday we put in 14 hours a day, so that’s a lot of hours. To come back Sunday, do it again, they’re giving us the option to close on Monday, but your customers that come on Monday are going to get slighted. Are they going to change? I don’t know, I don’t think so.”

Calabrese plans to stay open on Monday. He adds that even though the market isn’t open every day of the week, he and other vendors spend the off days doing the books, cleaning and buying produce or other goods.