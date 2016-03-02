Goodyear Unveils Smart Concept Tires for Self-Driving Cars

Akron-based Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company is looking to the future with the development of concept tires for self-driving cars.

The tire maker unveiled its new concepts Tuesday at the Geneva International Motor Show in Switzerland.

The tires feature connectivity, adjust to weather and adapt to changing road conditions.

Spokesman Keith Price says reduced driver interaction in the future will call for smarter tires that can react quickly.

“Both of the concepts have a significant role with sensors that monitor the road, adjust for wet tractions, speed, can communicate with the onboard digital systems in the cars, as well as what is embedded in the city,” said Price.

Goodyear says the tires are strictly conceptual at this point, but the ideas behind them will be used for the development of tires for self-driving cars in the future.