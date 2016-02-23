© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Horseshoe Casinos Get a New Name

WKSU | By Bill Rinehart
Published February 23, 2016 at 9:44 PM EST
photo of Jack casinos
ROCK GAMING
The Horseshoe Casino Cleveland and other casinos previously managed by Caesar's Entertainment are getting a new name.

The Horseshoe Casinos in Ohio and other former Caesar's Entertainment properties are getting new names.

After buying the venues, Rock Gaming now has changed its name, according to Matt Cullen.  He's the CEO of the new “Jack Entertainment.

“Obviously, the Jack is associated with a deck of cards, and it’s just sort of a fun and mischievous attitude that we think will add a little bit of approachability and fun to the gaming customer.”

Cullen says the name changes will be accompanied by a new member rewards program, new menus and some new games.  He foresees no layoffs.

Bill Rinehart
