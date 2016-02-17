Tri-C Offering Hospitality Industry 'Boot-Camp'

Cuyahoga Community College is interviewing people this Friday for a free five-week hospitality "boot-camp" ahead of this summer's Republican National Convention.

The courses start March 19 and are designed to train workers for restaurant and hotel jobs.

Tri-C is partnering with the state's job site -- OhioMeansJobs -- to conduct interviews. Mike Huff is dean of the hospitality school. He says Cleveland's hospitality industry is growing, and there will be a need for workers even after the Republican Convention in July.

“We offer degrees in lodging, in restaurant management and in culinary. This boot-camp program is a way to introduce yourself into the world of hospitality and then see if it’s something you want to pursue in a more aggressive way and move into management.

“We’re one of the hot-spots in the country for independently owned-and-managed restaurants. And there’s just a tremendous need. And as the population downtown increases, as our convention center continues to book more and more pieces of business that are bringing visitors into the city, these things are creating a lot of jobs in the city and that’s not going to go away or change any time soon.”

The boot camp meets Saturdays at Tri-C’s Hospitality Management Center on Public Square.