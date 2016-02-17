© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Study Reveals Struggles and Hope for Akron

Published February 17, 2016 at 6:10 PM EST
greater_ohio_policy_center_akron.jpg
GREATER OHIO POLICY CENTER

    The City of Akron’s economic health is not the best, and it is declining.  So says a new report by the Greater Ohio Policy Center

The statewide non-partisan non-profit did a study comparing Akron and five similar-size cities.  And it found Akron is falling behind in categories like neighborhood poverty levels, educational attainment of residents and attracting new residents.

But, Greater Ohio Policy Center Executive Director LaveaBrachman says the future may actually be looking up because of emerging new leadership in the city.

“It’s not just about the mayor having changed, but how do you attract and retain local leaders? There is a fantastic group of young professionals who are moving into leadership places who are from Akron, born and bred.  But, they may even need to look outside the city to for some new folks.”

The study was conducted with the support of the Knight Foundation.  

Tags

EconomyAkronAkron Blue Ribbon Task ForceDan Horrigan