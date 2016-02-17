Study Reveals Struggles and Hope for Akron

The City of Akron’s economic health is not the best, and it is declining. So says a new report by the Greater Ohio Policy Center.

The statewide non-partisan non-profit did a study comparing Akron and five similar-size cities. And it found Akron is falling behind in categories like neighborhood poverty levels, educational attainment of residents and attracting new residents.

But, Greater Ohio Policy Center Executive Director LaveaBrachman says the future may actually be looking up because of emerging new leadership in the city.

“It’s not just about the mayor having changed, but how do you attract and retain local leaders? There is a fantastic group of young professionals who are moving into leadership places who are from Akron, born and bred. But, they may even need to look outside the city to for some new folks.”

The study was conducted with the support of the Knight Foundation.