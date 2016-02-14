© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Northeast Ohio Precision Machinery Manufacturers Ponder a 3-D Future

Published February 14, 2016 at 9:18 AM EST
3-D printing equipment
By Bart Dring
/
Wikipedia

Northeast Ohio has been known for generations for its precision machinery and tool & die manufacturing.  Now, there is an effort underway to enhance that standing with 3-D printing technology. 

Youngstown’s Business Incubator, the 3-D printing booster-organization, America Makes, and Youngstown State University, are working together to provide education and implementation assistance for companies that want to get into additive manufacturing --as 3-D printing is commonly called. 

Barb Ewing
Credit YOUNGSTOWN BUSINESS INCUBATOR
/
YOUNGSTOWN BUSINESS INCUBATOR
Barb Ewing of the YBI

Barb Ewing with the business Incubator says the idea is to de-mystify the new technology and make it a practical option for companies in the region.

"We  would take them from concept, of just kicking the tires to:  identifying potential high value projects, doing the design, getting the components printed and then into their actual manufacturing operations.”

The group is applying for a state grant to pay for the education and consulting program. 

