Northeast Ohio Precision Machinery Manufacturers Ponder a 3-D Future

Northeast Ohio has been known for generations for its precision machinery and tool & die manufacturing. Now, there is an effort underway to enhance that standing with 3-D printing technology.

Youngstown’s Business Incubator, the 3-D printing booster-organization, America Makes, and Youngstown State University, are working together to provide education and implementation assistance for companies that want to get into additive manufacturing --as 3-D printing is commonly called.

Barb Ewing with the business Incubator says the idea is to de-mystify the new technology and make it a practical option for companies in the region.

"We would take them from concept, of just kicking the tires to: identifying potential high value projects, doing the design, getting the components printed and then into their actual manufacturing operations.”

The group is applying for a state grant to pay for the education and consulting program.