Airline Says It Is Still On Schedule For Service Launch

The specialty airline that wants to return regularly scheduled passenger service to the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport is shooting for a Spring start. WKSU’s Tim Rudell reports.

Aerodynamics Inc. wants to offer four round-trip flights daily from Youngstown to Chicago.

Credit Western Reserve Port Authority / Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport website / Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport website Main concourse, Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

There’s been no regular passenger service from the airport in Vienna Township since 2002.

Last month the U.S. Department of Transportation gave ADI a conditional “go-ahead.” And airline Vice President Mickey Bowman says the conditions can be met in time for a May 1st service launch.

“We have to have what are called our operating specifications for scheduled service approved by the FAA. And we have to supply the DOT with a new set of financial statements. So we have some housekeeping things to do. We think it is probably a six- to eight-week process.”

Several competitors have filed objections to the Departnment of Transportation granting ADI an operating certificate, but Bowman says he is moving forward while ADI’s attorneys deal with those.