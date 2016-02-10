© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Airline Says It Is Still On Schedule For Service Launch

Published February 10, 2016 at 7:14 PM EST
49-person jets
ADI

The specialty airline that wants to return regularly scheduled passenger service to the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport is shooting for a Spring start. WKSU’s Tim Rudell reports. 

Aerodynamics Inc. wants to offer four round-trip flights daily from Youngstown to Chicago. 

Main Concourse, Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport
Credit Western Reserve Port Authority / Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport website
/
Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport website
Main concourse, Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport

There’s been no regular passenger service from the airport in Vienna Township since 2002.

Last month the U.S. Department of Transportation gave ADI a conditional “go-ahead.”  And airline Vice President Mickey Bowman says the conditions can be met in time for a May 1st service launch. 

“We have to have what are called our operating specifications for scheduled service approved by the FAA. And we have to supply the DOT with a new set of financial statements. So we have some housekeeping things to do. We think it is probably a six- to eight-week process.”

Several competitors have filed objections to the Departnment of Transportation  granting ADI an operating certificate, but Bowman says he is moving forward while ADI’s attorneys deal with those.

