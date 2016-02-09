Haslam's Former Trucking Company Execs are Indicted

Federal indictments were unsealed today against the former president of Jimmy Haslam’s trucking company and seven other former executives and managers of Pilot Flying J.

But no where does the indictment list the Browns owner himself -- not even in a section on unindicted coconspirators.

The indictments say ex-President Mark Hazelwood and the others OK’d an expanded program to defraud small trucking companies who had been promised rebates as part of their fuel contracts. It says the fraud continued for five years.

The indictments list a combination of conspiracy, fraud and witness- tampering charges and of lying to federal agents.

The indictments were actually filed last week but kept sealed until today’s arraignments. The evidence presented with the indictment includes an email from the former sales vice president, John Freeman, encouraging the deceit. It reads: “Say one thing, do another.”

Ten other employees have pleaded guilty in the case.