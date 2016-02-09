© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Haslam's Former Trucking Company Execs are Indicted

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published February 9, 2016 at 2:59 PM EST

Federal indictments were unsealed today against the former president of Jimmy Haslam’s trucking company and seven other former executives and managers of Pilot Flying J.

But no where does the indictment list the Browns owner himself -- not even in a section on unindicted coconspirators.

The indictments say ex-President Mark Hazelwood and the others OK’d an expanded program to defraud small trucking companies who had been promised rebates as part of their fuel contracts. It says the fraud continued for five years.

The indictments list a combination of conspiracy, fraud and witness- tampering charges and of lying to federal agents.

The indictments were actually filed last week but kept sealed until today’s arraignments. The evidence presented with the indictment includes an email from the former sales vice president, John Freeman, encouraging the deceit.  It reads: “Say one thing, do another.”

Ten other employees have pleaded guilty in the case.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
