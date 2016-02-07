Ads Challenge First Energy, AEP Plans for Guarantees for Coal Plants

Opponents of the so-called coal plant bailout proposed by two electric utilities are taking a big swing at the plan through a media blitz.

“You want us to pay for what? This is crazy!”

So begins the ad by a group of energy producers, known as the Alliance for Energy Choice, who are taking their fight against a price guarantee for AEP and FirstEnergy to the airwaves with radio and TV ads.

“They want a handout and they want you to hand it to them.”

The utilities are pushing for plans that would increase monthly electric bills to guarantee income for their struggling coal plants. Todd Snitchler with the Alliance for Energy Choice says this is unfair and hopes the ads encourage consumers to call the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.

“Let them know that they don’t think that it’s a good deal and that they don’t think they should have to pay extra for a service they’re already receiving.”

The utilities say their plans will ensure reliability and stabilize costs. FirstEnergy argues that the ads are misleading and fail the show the long-term goal.

The PUCO is expected to make a final decision by March.