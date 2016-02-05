© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Ohio's Share of the HSBC Comes to $59 million

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published February 5, 2016 at 3:30 PM EST

Ohio is joining 47 other states in a nearly half-billion-dollar settlement with mortgage lender and servicer HSBC. 

The settlement will pay cash out to nearly 20,000 borrowers who the states say were victims of mortgage-servicing abuses and loan modifications by HSBC. Dan Tierney with the Ohio Attorney General’s office says a $59 million fund has been created with this settlement.

“There will be relief for these borrowers, about 1,574 in Ohio: refinancing, principal reductions, somebody’s lost their home to foreclosure, they will be eligible for cash payments.”

HSBC is one of the smaller lenders involved in the mortgage crisis, and wasn’t covered in a $50 billion settlement in 2012 that implemented new standards and oversight for mortgage servicers.

Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
