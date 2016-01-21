Nanotube Coatings: A Microscopic Solution a Major Corrosion Problem

A Massillon company is getting international attention for developing a new way to protect natural gas pipelines and offshore drilling rigs from corrosion -- at a molecular level.

They’re using carbon nanotubes.

Energy infrastructure tends to be continuously exposed to the elements, making corrosion a constant challenge along with the potential for leaks, spills and worse.

There was an idea back in the 1980s to use carbon nanotubes to make super strong anti-corrosion coatings. But doing that affordably remained elusive until Telsa Nanocoatings said this week that it has successfully completed its decade-long development of a new coating process.

Todd Hawkins founded the company.

Credit Tesla Nanocoatings website / WKSU / WKSU Tesla Nanocoatings of Massillon CEO Todd Hawkins

“It’s about increasing reliability and making things safer. We consider ourselves a greener technology and providing safer infrastructure for the environment. And we’re doing it in a modern fashion. It’s challenging sometimes, but also rewarding.”

Investment and trade publications from London to Seoul have been writing about an anticipated breakthrough for more than a year.