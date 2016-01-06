Cleveland Browns' Losses Cut Into Hotel Stays

The Cleveland Browns failings on the field this season were felt by hotels in the city. WKSU’s Kevin Niedermier reports, fewer fans spent the night in town for home games than in previous years.

Leonard Clifton is operations manager at the Doubletree hotel a few blocks from First Energy Stadium. He says during the two August preseason home games and the first few regular season games, more fans booked rooms than the year before. But the enthusiasm faded as the Browns losses piled up.

“The two games in December and obviously this last game in January is where we really lost the lion’s share of demand we had had from previous years. So, speaking in round numbers, overall this season probably we were down a total of 750, 800 room nights.”

Clifton says that equals a loss of as much as $100,000. He says other Cleveland hotel operators are reporting the same results. But he adds that the overall number of room nights for the entire year are up in the city, and it has been trending that way for the last couple of years.