Economy

Tax-Related Fraud Tops Ohio's 2015 List of Scams

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published January 3, 2016 at 8:16 PM EST
tax form
FLICKR

  The national Better Business Bureau released the top 10 reported scams of 2015, and tax-related fraud tops the list. Ohio Public Radio’s Andy Chow reports.

Nearly one-in-four scams reported to the Better Business Bureau were tax-related. The BBB says imposters would call people, pretend to be with the IRS, and tell the victims they would be thrown in jail if they didn’t pay them.

The rest of the top 10 scams of 2015 followed similar trends of con artists scarring people into thinking they faced jail time if they didn’t fork over some money. This includes debt collection and credit card company frauds.

Experts say the best way to avoid these shams in 2016 is to do your research, don’t feel pressured into making fast decisions and never provide personal information to people you don’t know.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
