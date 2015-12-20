© 2020 WKSU
Economy

Carolers Greet FirstEnergy with LED Bulbs Instead of 'a Lump of Coal'

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published December 20, 2015 at 10:17 PM EST
FirstEnergy protest
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU

About 20 protestors showed up at FirstEnergy headquarters in Akron today to send a holiday message to CEO Charles Jones. WKSU's Kabir Bhatia reports.

FirstEnergy is asking the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio for a new rate plan that would subsidize its Sammis coal plant near Steubenville and the Davis-Besse nuclear plant.

But the protestors gathered by the Ohio Organizing Collaborative say that’s a bad deal for consumers. They made the point by bringing FirstEnergy CEO Charles Jones a stocking filled not with coal, but with LED bulbs.

FirstEnergy says the Sammis plant and Davis-Besse cannot remain competitive without the subsidy, and would have to be closed. The two plants employ about 800 people.

The PUCO has another round of hearings scheduled to start Jan. 14, a year after they began considering the plan.

FirstEnergy has not responded to a request for comment on the protest.

