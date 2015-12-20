© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

All Five Ohio Public Pension Funds are Now on Ohiocheckbook.com

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published December 20, 2015 at 9:38 PM EST
photo of Josh Mandel
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio treasurer's searchable website tracking expenditures includes many local and state agencies, but some entities had been missing. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, that's changed now. 

In a span of just five days, Treasurer Josh Mandel went from having just one state pension system on his Ohiocheckbook.com site to having all five. He says that makes Ohio the first state to have this kind of transparency with all its retirement systems.

“I’m trying to set off a national race for transparency, where every year the various states will try to outdo each other.”

Mandel’s ultimate goal would be to spur the federal government to do this with its budget as well.

Tags

EconomyOhio CheckbookOPERSJosh Mandel
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow