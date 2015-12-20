All Five Ohio Public Pension Funds are Now on Ohiocheckbook.com

The Ohio treasurer's searchable website tracking expenditures includes many local and state agencies, but some entities had been missing. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, that's changed now.

In a span of just five days, Treasurer Josh Mandel went from having just one state pension system on his Ohiocheckbook.com site to having all five. He says that makes Ohio the first state to have this kind of transparency with all its retirement systems.

“I’m trying to set off a national race for transparency, where every year the various states will try to outdo each other.”

Mandel’s ultimate goal would be to spur the federal government to do this with its budget as well.