Coronavirus 411

We want to make sure you're getting the answers to the questions you have, no matter how big or how small. Please submit them below, and we'll work to find the information you need. If you or a loved one are experiencing health issues, please contact your doctor immediately.

The Ohio Department of Health has set up a Public Health Advisory System which it updates on a weekly basis. If you scroll to the right on the map, you can get specific info for each of Ohio's 88 counties.