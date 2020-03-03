Coronavirus 411

We want to make sure you're getting the answers to the questions you have, no matter how big or how small. Please submit them below, and we'll work to find the information you need. If you or a loved one are experiencing health issues, please contact your doctor immediately.
The Ohio Department of Health has set up a Public Health Advisory System which it updates on a weekly basis. If you scroll to the right on the map, you can get specific info for each of Ohio's 88 counties.
View NPR's maps and graphics to see where COVID-19 is hitting hardest in the U.S., which state outbreaks are growing and which are leveling off.
Gov. Mike DeWine says 96% of Ohioans are living in counties where spread is at the orange or red alert level.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will provide an update with the latest information about the coronavirus pandemic in Ohio.
COVID update on President Trump
President Trump is 74, an age that makes him more vulnerable to the virus. The first lady, who's 50, also tested positive.
Ohioans with family members in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and developmental disability centers have been able to visit their loved ones...
Ohio will begin allowing indoor visitation at nursing homes, long-term care centers and intermediate care facilities, months after closing their doors...
Parents and other caregivers of children who are learning at home while schools are closed – even for part of the week – can receive weekly cash benefits, regardless of whether they would normally qualify for unemployment. That’s according to guidance released at the end of August from the U.S. Department of Labor about who is eligible for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). The program, part of the federal government’s COVID-19 relief plan, is aimed at those affected by the virus who are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits.
