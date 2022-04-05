Connecting the Dots

-
On Saturday, Northeast Ohioans are invited to gather at the Morning Star Baptist Church on Cleveland's East Side for an event designed to inspire physical, spiritual and emotional renewal.
-
How are companies succeeding at diversity and inclusion? It starts with introspection and reflectionAlthough many American companies are embracing racial inclusion as a business imperative, convincing employers to invest in cultivating a diverse workforce has sometimes been a tough sell.
-
Black communities in the U.S. suffer disproportionately from health care debt. The reasons go back to segregation and a history of racist policies that have limited Black wealth.
-
The rate at which Black babies in Summit County died before reaching their first birthdays dropped in 2020, according to data presented Wednesday during Akron's Health Equity Summit.
-
Only recently have researchers begun to understand the connection between trauma from viewing racial incidents in the media and poor health outcomes among Black Americans.
-
Several studies have drawn a connection between living in neighborhoods that were subject to redlining, the historic discriminatory mortgage lending practices instituted in the 1930s, and an increased likelihood that a resident will suffer from asthma today. Experts say the historic systems and structures which pushed many African Americans into redlined communities affect many Cleveland and Akron residents who live in the Ohio Valley Asthma Belt today.
-
Cleveland's St. Vincent Charity Medical Center on Wednesday announced it will discontinue inpatient and emergency room services in November.
-
New research is shedding light on the true origins of the redlining maps that led to mortgage discrimination in predominately Black neighborhoods. Many people have mistakenly pointed to maps created by the Home Owners Loan Corporation in the 1940s. Researchers say, however, that other maps created by banks, insurance companies and the FHA were truly behind the racist banking policies known as redlining.
-
A Cuyahoga County Common Pleas judge has pressed pause in a court case between University Hospitals and the city of Bedford sparked by the hospital system's decision to cut emergency and other services at UH Bedford.
-
The Alzheimer's Association is raising awareness of the effects of structural racism on cognition levels, especially among Black people.
Our health team is Connecting the Dots on how racism contributes to poor health outcomes in the Cleveland area. As government and health agencies have declared racism is a public health crisis, we're working on a series of stories that will explain this idea further. We will find out what our local institutions are doing to target structural barriers at the root of health inequities. We also hope to uncover solutions to this complex issue.