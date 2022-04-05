© 2022 WKSU
Connecting the Dots

Ideastream Public Media investigates how racism contributes to poor health outcomes in the Cleveland area, uncovers what local institutions are doing to tear down the structural barriers to good health and presents solutions to this complex issue.

Connecting the Dots

Our health team is Connecting the Dots on how racism contributes to poor health outcomes in the Cleveland area. As government and health agencies have declared racism is a public health crisis, we're working on a series of stories that will explain this idea further. We will find out what our local institutions are doing to target structural barriers at the root of health inequities. We also hope to uncover solutions to this complex issue.